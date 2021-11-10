Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. 346,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,722,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.