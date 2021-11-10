Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $31,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4,246.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

GSEW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,599 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93.

