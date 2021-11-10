Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,868 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,562,000 after buying an additional 7,728,652 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,068,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,130,000 after buying an additional 502,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,190,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 429,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 293,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,258. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62.

