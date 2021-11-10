Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 6,669 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. 4,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,214. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.