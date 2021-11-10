Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,223 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of ES traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. 1,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $95.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

