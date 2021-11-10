Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 7,209 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.82. 35,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.41. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $109.55 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.