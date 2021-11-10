Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 2,196 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,581. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.69. 5,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,340. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $113.07 and a 12-month high of $282.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.07 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

