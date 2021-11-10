Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.