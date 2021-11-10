Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
ATO opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Atmos Energy Company Profile
Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.
