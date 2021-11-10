Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of analysts have commented on BHG shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 21,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 105,867 shares of company stock worth $1,016,924 in the last quarter.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

