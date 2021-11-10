Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $406,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 364.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,803,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $342.32 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $338.68 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

