BonFi Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $208,407.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BonFi has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00219505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00091958 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

