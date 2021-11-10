Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,519,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,807 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 80.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,315 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.