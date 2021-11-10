Bluefin Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 361.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,801 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

