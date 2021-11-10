Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,739 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

