Blackstone Inc Makes New Investment in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 5.75% of Quantum-Si at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Shares of QSI stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.