Blackstone Inc Buys New Stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.13% of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $11,919,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $11,883,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $9,911,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $7,298,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $3,880,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FSRX opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

