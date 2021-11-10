BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 45,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

BBN opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

