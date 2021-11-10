Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$11.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

CVE BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.