Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) Insider John de Vries Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) insider John de Vries purchased 5,000,000 shares of Black Rock Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($357,142.86).

About Black Rock Mining

Black Rock Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of graphite projects in Tanzania. It holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Green Rock Energy Limited and changed its name to Black Rock Mining Limited in March 2015. Black Rock Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

