BitcoinHD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00075136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00077587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00099702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,810.68 or 1.00323593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.18 or 0.07007244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020022 BTC.

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

