Bitblocks (BBK) Market Cap Reaches $212,281.58

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $212,281.58 and $40.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,927.77 or 1.00012537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00053369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00041058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.57 or 0.00647903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

