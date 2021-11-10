Binemon (BIN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $480,236.00

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $480,236.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00075793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00078685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00099958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,913.79 or 0.99743173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,716.66 or 0.07030761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

