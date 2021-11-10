Binance Coin (BNB) One Day Volume Tops $2.18 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $105.53 billion and approximately $2.18 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $632.69 or 0.00950652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
