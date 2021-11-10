Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.87% of Bill.com worth $150,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 35.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.05. 7,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,219. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,950 shares of company stock worth $64,161,083 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

