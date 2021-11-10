BIDR (BIDR) One Day Volume Tops $28.06 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $28.06 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001859 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00075475 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00077514 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00103427 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,974.35 or 0.99711883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.01 or 0.06997413 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00020361 BTC.
BIDR Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “
