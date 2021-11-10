BIDR (BIDR) One Day Volume Tops $28.06 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $28.06 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00075475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00103427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,974.35 or 0.99711883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.01 or 0.06997413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00020361 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

