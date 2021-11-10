Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BTTX opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

