Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce $4.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44,900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.25 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.25%.

BEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.52.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

