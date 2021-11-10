Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 201.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

DUK stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

