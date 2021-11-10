Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $6.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

BKRIY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. WH Ireland upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BKRIY stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

