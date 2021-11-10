Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 206,444 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DB. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $448,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244,762 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,415,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

