Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.90 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.