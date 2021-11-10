Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.99. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $147.35.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

