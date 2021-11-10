Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

