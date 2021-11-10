BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

About BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

