BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.66

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.66 and traded as high as $31.34. BAE Systems shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 491,392 shares changing hands.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

