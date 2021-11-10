Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Azul from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Azul from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

