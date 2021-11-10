Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $1,527,941.30 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 177,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 97.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 41.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

