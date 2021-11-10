Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

AVY opened at $227.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $145.35 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.