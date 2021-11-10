Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

