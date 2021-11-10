Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

AVDL traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,061. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $655.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 152,186 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

