Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atlas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atlas by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

