ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Up 11.1%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s share price shot up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.30. 16,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,267,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several research firms recently commented on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million. On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $14,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $21,541,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $15,622,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.