Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,371,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.16% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $67,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 124,693 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,814 shares of company stock valued at $804,757. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

