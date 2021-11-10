Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. 98,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Astronics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Astronics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Astronics worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.