Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.
NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. 98,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Astronics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Astronics worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
