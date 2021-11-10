Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,466.67 ($32.23).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 1,686.50 ($22.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,823.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,906.63. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 1,203 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

