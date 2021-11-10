Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Assurant has raised its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $11.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $159.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.64. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

