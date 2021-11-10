Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $206.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 205.40 ($2.68), with a volume of 545026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.67).

The company has a market cap of £194.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.69.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.