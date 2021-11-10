Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 485 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,619. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 27.26%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

