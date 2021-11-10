Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $834,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corning were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,017. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

