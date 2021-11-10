Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 1,025 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day moving average of $218.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.